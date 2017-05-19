C3 Pure Fibre
Independents gear up for rally

May 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
2017 is being billed as the rise of Independents and the man behind that thrust is Dr Steve Thomlinson who is financing 14 candidates. He joined Janelle Muttoo this evening to discuss the campaign thus far and an upcoming rally with his team of Independents.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

