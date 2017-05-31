C3 Pure Fibre
Independents missed two opportunities to lead country, says Harris

May 30, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Prospect MLA Austin Harris told Cayman 27 he’s ready for his new role as an independent between the two parties in the coalition government.

Mr. Harris said working from the government bench will allow him greater opportunities to fulfill promises made on the campaign trail. He said over five tumultuous days of negotiations, the independents had plenty of missed opportunities to lead the country. 

“It was a very bumpy ride from start to finish,” he said of the negotiations. “The independents, frankly, had the opportunity to form a majority government, not once, but twice, but for a variety of reasons, mostly personal reasons, those two deals collapsed.”

He said the voters have had their say, and hopes those who are elected to serve will keep what’s good for the country at top of mind.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community.

