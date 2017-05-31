Independents missed two opportunities to lead country, says Harris

Prospect MLA Austin Harris told Cayman 27 he’s ready for his new role as an independent between the two parties in the coalition government.

Mr. Harris said working from the government bench will allow him greater opportunities to fulfill promises made on the campaign trail. He said over five tumultuous days of negotiations, the independents had plenty of missed opportunities to lead the country.

“It was a very bumpy ride from start to finish,” he said of the negotiations. “The independents, frankly, had the opportunity to form a majority government, not once, but twice, but for a variety of reasons, mostly personal reasons, those two deals collapsed.”

He said the voters have had their say, and hopes those who are elected to serve will keep what’s good for the country at top of mind.

