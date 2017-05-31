Independents respond to Government formation

Tomorrow the remaining six independent members will form the opposition. Among them is Alva Suckoo who issued a statement last night (Monday 29 May) raising red flags about the Progressives/CDP deal.

The unsigned statement asserts CDP leader McKeeva Bush did not act in good faith in negotiations with the Independents and pointed to concerns over Mr Bush’s pending lawsuits with the government. The statement also alleged Progressives negotiation team Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor- Connoly agreed that Mr McLaughlin’s ability to lead was untenable.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin refuted the allegations.

He told Cayman 27 “the Independents who issued the statement should accept that their inability to agree amongst themselves and the obvious unsuitability of any of their number to hold the Office of Premier are the real reasons why they will sit in the Opposition. At this stage there is no point in making desperate and unsubstantiated allegations.” He added elected members need to work together and do as each of them pledged, to take this country forward and commended independent Austin Harris for joining, as well as the other members of his unity government.

