International observer team arrives today

May 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The international observer team overseeing Cayman’s elections arrive today (19 May.)

The team, hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, will be on-island to review the 2017 electoral process.
The observer mission is headed by Steve Rodan, President of the Isle of Man. He is also the joint president of the CPA.

Other members of the mission include; Regional observers Akilah Nisbett and Aurjul Wilson of St Kitts & Nevis and Anguilla respectively.

Election analyst (legal) and observer Anne Marlborough, Armin Rabitsch an Elections analyst political and observer and Mariam El-Azm elections observation mission coordinator are also part of the team.

The mission team meets with the media on Monday. They will publish a preliminary report on the elections within two days and a full report within two months.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

