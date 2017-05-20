International observer team arrives today

The international observer team overseeing Cayman’s elections arrive today (19 May.)

The team, hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, will be on-island to review the 2017 electoral process.

The observer mission is headed by Steve Rodan, President of the Isle of Man. He is also the joint president of the CPA.

Other members of the mission include; Regional observers Akilah Nisbett and Aurjul Wilson of St Kitts & Nevis and Anguilla respectively.

Election analyst (legal) and observer Anne Marlborough, Armin Rabitsch an Elections analyst political and observer and Mariam El-Azm elections observation mission coordinator are also part of the team.

The mission team meets with the media on Monday. They will publish a preliminary report on the elections within two days and a full report within two months.

