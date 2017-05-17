C3 Pure Fibre
John Gray Gym Officially Open

May 16, 2017
feliciarankin
The Education Ministry finally shared the price tag for the new John Gray High School gymnasium C.I. $8.8 million.

The Ministry says the gym is completed and it has been handed over to the school with doors opening just in time for the Year 10 and 11 students to sit their exams.

The multi-million dollar building boasts solar panels, LED lighting, upgraded plumbing, electric and retractable basketball hoops. The gym is also a designated hurricane shelter built to withstand a category 5 hurricane. And it will serve as a multi-purpose national arena.

Chief Officer for Education Christen Suckoo says the gym came in about 3 percent below the approved budget.

The project now moves on to building the new John Gray High School.

feliciarankin

C3 Pure Fibre

