C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

“John John” Seymour gets green light

May 30, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Bodden Town East’s elected candidate Dwayne “John John” Seymour returned to his constituents Monday night (29 May) at the Bodden Town Civic Centre to get their approval to join the PPM led coalition.

Mr. Seymour asked all the constituents to stand up if they would like to see him join the government’s cabinet to which a majority of those in the room stood on approval.

The Bodden Town East representative said it’s important for people to understand the government doesn’t belong to one particular party.

“It’s not necessarily the PPM coalition it’s the government’s coalition and this is a time where it’s first in our history where we have single member constituencies and I feel its important to have good representation and opportunity make a difference by being a minister,” Mr. Seymour explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was there and has this report.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: