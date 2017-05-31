“John John” Seymour gets green light

Bodden Town East’s elected candidate Dwayne “John John” Seymour returned to his constituents Monday night (29 May) at the Bodden Town Civic Centre to get their approval to join the PPM led coalition.

Mr. Seymour asked all the constituents to stand up if they would like to see him join the government’s cabinet to which a majority of those in the room stood on approval.

The Bodden Town East representative said it’s important for people to understand the government doesn’t belong to one particular party.

“It’s not necessarily the PPM coalition it’s the government’s coalition and this is a time where it’s first in our history where we have single member constituencies and I feel its important to have good representation and opportunity make a difference by being a minister,” Mr. Seymour explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was there and has this report.

