Young Batabano enthusiasts had their fun in the sun over the weekend as they celebrated their version of the popular street parade in George Town.

Junior Batabano was started in 2002 and has been going on for fifteen years now, this is a record year as 300 children and teens took part in the event on Saturday.

“They see the senior Batabano carnival and they probably want to do something similar so, they feel like they are included and not left out, come out and have some fun because I am quite sure a lot of those kids enjoy the music just like adults , so they get to come out and have a good time,” said Reynaldo Ysaguirrie from Flow Cayman.

Adult Batabano is this Saturday.

Coming up in the second half hour of Cayman 27 news, the Cayman 27 news team discuss last night’s tragic crash and the police response.

