Law fraternities, Cayman Finance back Judiciary in court documents complaints

Cayman’s law fraternities, as well as Cayman Finance have thrown their support behind the Judiciary.

This after Chief Justice Anthony Smellie and his team came under fire for blocking photo copying of court documents by non-parties in court matters.

That block has since been rescinded. The Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association welcomed the Judiciary’s clarification of releasing documents.

However they contend there must be a balance with open justice and litigants rights.

Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says Cayman has a world class courts system and the jurisdiction is committed to reviewing and evolving best practice.

Both law fraternities and Cayman Finance re-iterated their confidence in the Judiciary.

