C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Let's Talk Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: Kerri Kanuga on Marathons Des Sables

May 17, 2017
Add Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

Six marathons all back-to-back while sleeping in the Sahara Desert overnight, carrying your own supplies, as well as being limited to only 9 liters of water per day. Cayman’s Kerri Kanuga is no stranger to a distance running challenge. Kanuga goes onto say the varied distances are what gave her the most trouble, as she found herself ‘just getting warmed up’ as some of the marathons ended. Kanuga finished 39th overall among women. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: