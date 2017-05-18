C3 Pure Fibre
Lindsay makes case for police transparency

May 17, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

George Town South candidate Alric Lindsay told Cayman 27 the people deserve more transparency from their police.

He said in cases of serious crimes, like the Easter weekend sexual assault of a hitchhiker which police kept quiet for almost two weeks before announcing an arrest was made,  the public deserves to be informed.

“When you have an issue like this that impacts the community immediately, we need to have an avenue where the information is disseminated immediately as well. So, you may not need to distribute the person’s name, suspect’s name, but at least you can distribute the occurrence of an incident,” said Mr. Lindsay. 

At the time the arrest was announced, police told Cayman 27 the threat was managed internally, and the arrest proves they got results.

Mr. Lindsay said in organisations like the RCIPS, a culture of accountability and transparency starts from the top down.

