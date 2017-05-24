Liquor providers prep for election closure

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday (23 may) all liquor providers will close off sales to the public for the elections.

Liquor license holders said they expect tonight to be busy as customers will be grabbing as much as they can ahead of polling day.

Cotton Club Bar Owner Santos Alexis said he is fully supportive of the law to withhold liquor sales on election day.

“I agree with the law that there should be a time where no liquor sales during the election you know I agree a hundred percent I think it’s something good for the community,” Mr. Alexis said.

The D.C.I reminds business owners who contravene the law will be liable to a 500-dollar fine or six months in prison.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

