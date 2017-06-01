C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Local artist wants new gov’t attention

May 31, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Local musician Jefferey “Big J” Seymour who is recognised as one of Cayman’s top performers challenged George Town Central  MLA Kenneth Bryan to focus on the local music scene.

Mr. Seymour spoke Monday night (30 May) at Town Hall said international shows in Cayman should  have local artists perform by mandate when international acts make it to Cayman’s soil.

Mr. Seymour said the local performer roles have been given to Cayman’s Dj’s rather than the artistes and wants the new government’s intervention in these matters.

“I would like for the government to start putting something in the budget to help push the local artist that we have in Cayman I mean if they don’t want to push me fine with me because I done consider myself giving up on music now but I see some great young talent out there that I would like for the government to help put them somewhere,” Mr. Seymour said.

Mr. Seymour also called for the music association and government to restrict permits to international performers unless local artist open shows.

About the author

View All Posts

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: