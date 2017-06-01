Local artist wants new gov’t attention

Local musician Jefferey “Big J” Seymour who is recognised as one of Cayman’s top performers challenged George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan to focus on the local music scene.

Mr. Seymour spoke Monday night (30 May) at Town Hall said international shows in Cayman should have local artists perform by mandate when international acts make it to Cayman’s soil.

Mr. Seymour said the local performer roles have been given to Cayman’s Dj’s rather than the artistes and wants the new government’s intervention in these matters.

“I would like for the government to start putting something in the budget to help push the local artist that we have in Cayman I mean if they don’t want to push me fine with me because I done consider myself giving up on music now but I see some great young talent out there that I would like for the government to help put them somewhere,” Mr. Seymour said.

Mr. Seymour also called for the music association and government to restrict permits to international performers unless local artist open shows.

