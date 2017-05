A man accused of pulling a gun on another man outside of Northward Prison appeared in court Tuesday (9 May).

Matthew Whittaker is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm for having ammunition and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

His bail was withheld and Mr. Whittaker was advised of Grand Court appeal rights.

He will appear in court next on 30 May via video link.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print