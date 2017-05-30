C3 Pure Fibre
Man in court for police assault

May 29, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A 21-year-old man is in court in connection with the assault of police officers and criminal trespass.

Garfield Silburn from George Town was arrested Thursday (25 May) after attempting a burglary and attacking the responding police officers.

Mr. Silburn is facing charges of criminal trespass, grievous bodily harm and assault bodily harm.

Monday (29 May) magistrate Valdis Foldats told Mr. Silburn that his G.B.H charge would be transferred to Grand Court after Foldats ruled it was a “category A” offence.

Mr. Silburn will return to court on 16 June to answer to the charges.

Mario Grey

