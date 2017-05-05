Man on the streets: Rallies

C3 Pure Fibre
May 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
Everything from backyard meetings, to rallies and campaign launches, Cayman’s candidates are hot on the campaign trail.
We hear from many of you who are following the day-to-day dramatics of election season, and now bring you some of the thoughts as we’re 19 days away from election day.

“You have an obligation, vote smart, vote in the manner that bring the best resolution to the island,” said Odell Suarez, who was in attendance at the Cayman Democratic Party Red Bay Meeting.

“Oh it’s super, lots of good decisions they’re making and they are the man with the plan not the boy with the toy,” said Juanita Lake at the Cayman Democratic Party  Lion Center Launch.

“Now hopefully, as the weeks go on, people will be more enlightened and everybody goes out and votes, don’t stay home, vote, I’m not telling you who to vote for, but go out and vote,” said Ivan “The Devil” Farrington at Mervin Smith and Paul Rivers independent launch in West Bay.

“I support him because I’m thankful for him getting my CINICO, anything I need, I know where to go, we need to keep Cayman clean and not pollute it,” said Yolanda Terry at Gilbert McLean’s Bodden Town West meeting.

“The best thing for everyone to do, go out, the 24th and vote PPM because that is the only way right now,” said Patricia Lewis at the George Town Progressives meeting.
Cayman is 19 days away from the general elections.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

