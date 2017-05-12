C3 Pure Fibre
Marathon: Kanuga conquers the Sahara, 39th over

May 11, 2017
Jordan Armenise
A popular local runner pushed herself to the limit in what is known as ‘The Toughest Race on Earth’.

Kerri Kanuga and 1200 of the most fit endurance runners from around the world recently participated in the 32nd ‘Marathon des Sables’, a multi-day race that spanned 54 miles per day and 251 km’s, averaging about 6 marathons.

Racers were only allowed 9 liters of water per day, consumed IV bags, carried supplies while camping in Sahara in between daily marathons.

The race began in 1986 with the aim being to assist children and disadvantaged populations, benefiting health, education and sustainable development in Morocco.

Kanuga placed 39th among all female marathoners and runs for ‘Heroes for Hannah’ charity and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports Hannah Meeson’s fight against a rare childhood cancer.

