Margaritaville opens

May 2, 2017
feliciarankin
Margaritaville Beach Resort on Seven Mile is officially open for business.

Yesterday the long and eagerly awaited renovated hotel held its soft opening.

The casual luxe decor of the Jimmy Buffet inspired destination sets itself apart from the former Treasure Island Resort, with its sprawling grounds, several bars, restaurants and the addition of rooms.

From now until June there is a special residents rate available.

Currently with the soft opening there are 109 rooms available for bookings, with the remaining 176 becoming available at a later date.

feliciarankin

