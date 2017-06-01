McKeeva Bush dons wig and gown of ‘Mr. Speaker’

The Legislative Assembly’s longest-serving member, West Bay West MLA McKeeva Bush, began his new role, that of Speaker of the House.

Wednesday (31 May), Mr. Bush called the country’s newly-formed Government of National Unity a victory for the Cayman people.

Dressed in the wig and gown of his office, the Sargent-at-arms announced McKeeva Bush’s first entrance to the LA chamber as Speaker of the House.

“Without cooperation, without all of us working together, pulling together, we cannot make it,” said Mr. Bush.

In his 20 minute statement, Mr. Bush stressed the need to work together as a new era begins in government.

“The results of the election has highlighted the need for greater political cooperation in order to meet the expectations, and aspirations of the people of these islands.

The new ‘Mr. Speaker’ called for an end to the politics of one-upmanship.

“We are here to serve our people, not to make mountains out of mole hills and destroy opportunities of goodwill and hope,” said Mr. Bush.

After a morning of pomp and circumstance, Mr. Bush elaborated on his vision for the role of speaker.

“I am there to keep the balance, keep the peace, to ensure also that the minority is given the right, but also to see that the majority does not frustrate the will of the majority,” said Mr. Bush. “I am going to hold everyone’s foot to the fire to perform.”

Back in the chamber, a moment of good humour as he shared his first observation on the new role.

“I was in the Speaker’s office by myself, and I said, ‘my God, what have I done? What a lonely place this is,'” joked Mr. Bush, with a laugh from those lucky enough to find seats in the viewing gallery.

On his new role in the new government of national unity, he said he is resolved to working with his one-time rival for the betterment of the country.

“We look forward to the Premier and his cabinet working with us to resolve the many issues that strike at the heart of our people,” said Mr. Bush.

