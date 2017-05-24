C3 Pure Fibre
Members question CIAA’s forthrightness in disclosing finances

May 23, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Members of the Cayman Islands Athletics Association are expressing their frustrations with its Executive Committee as numerous questions surrounding the association’s finances went unanswered at April’s Quarterly meeting. 345 Athletics Club President Derek Larner says the association lacks leadership, and describes numerous interactions where questions have been continuously redirected to executive committee members not present to answer. 

Cayman 27 looked at minutes recorded at April’s Quarterly meeting and found numerous incidents in which financial questions were redirected to Treasurer Paula Erskine, who was not present to answer, while other members complained that when following up with Erskine as suggested, her answers were ‘not forthright’.  

Longtime Caymanian track and field athlete Carl Morgan says whomever becomes elected, must be willing to admit mistakes and eliminate the division that currently exists. Morgan goes on to say that the ongoing conflict has had an effect on the psyche of Cayman’s athletes.

CIAA elections have been moved to 1 June, 2017.

CIAA Vice-President Cydonie Mothersill sent a response earlier today:
 
“Answers are always provided but are not always accepted which is understandable as we live in a democratic country. With that being said, our Treasurer has apologized to our members for any and all discrepancies.”
 
The 50,000 mentioned relates to expenditure for that financial quarter and did not solely include water and Gatorade.
 
The CIAA General Election is scheduled to take place within a few days of which the members will have an opportunity to elect a new body for Athletics in the Cayman Islands.”
