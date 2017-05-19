Mobile voting nears end

A total of 161 George Town voters cast their ballots today (18 May) as the Elections Office wrapped up day three of mobile voting. Four voters did not turn up to vote.

The roving Elections Office teams headed out to various George Town polling divisions like Agape Worship Centre.

For voters in George Town East, West, North, Central, South, Prospect and Red Bay to vote ahead of 24 May.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell says today’s exercise ran smoothly, adding that 27 out 28 voters on Little Cayman cast their ballots today.

He says those who did not vote today can vote on 24 May. But those who have handed in their ballots today cannot return to the polls on election day to vote again.

