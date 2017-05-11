Mobile voting ready to kick off

On Tuesday (16 May) Elections Office officials will begin mobile voting.

That combined with postal ballots already coming in means the Elections Office is already getting a taste of what it will be like come 24th May.

Cayman’s electoral process has already been set into motion.

“We are sending ballots as far as China and they are coming back to us so we’re getting it done,” said Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell.

Mr Howell and his team will be moving to their mobile voting kick-off next Tuesday, a dry run of 24th May polls.

“I feel very confident that the staff members know what they are doing and they are going to go out there and professionally deliver free, fair and credible elections,” said the Elections Supervisor.

He says fixed or stationary mobile rolls out in Bodden Town first and that’s for elections workers, police, nurses and those who are working on 24th May.

“And then we have mobile polling stations that go house to house. It goes to the Pines, it goes to hospital even up to the prison for persons who are able to vote, but who are not able to come out at mobile or regular polling day,” he explained.

He says those voters have to be pre-registered for early voting. Registration that ends 12th May. Final ballots will be issued the next day and Mr Howell says he’s pleased with the numbers thus far.

“The number of postal ballots this year is looking to exceed 400. That’s 3 times what we issued in 2013 so the whole idea of people not wanting to vote is not bearing fruit,” Mr Howell said.

Mr Howell says banners are being posted at polling divisions across the island to assist voters in determining where they will be casting their ballots on 24 May. Mr Howell said voters who use postal ballots or mobile voting will be removed from the voters list to ensure they do not vote twice. And their ballots will be secured so they can be counted on Election Day.

