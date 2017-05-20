Mobile voting update

150 voters cast their ballots today as the Elections Office concluded their last day of mobile voting.

Today Elections Office staff hit the roads going East into North Side and East End.

East End was the largest district in early voting today with 66 voters, Cayman Brac East and West was completed today as well, giving voters who would be unavailable to vote on the 24th of May, the chance to cast their ballots.

“They are either elections workers, people like media houses, doctors, nurses, hotel workers, folks who are likely going to be working on election day, or those who are physically unable to make it out to the polls, we actually go to their homes or provide a static station for them so they can do a sort of advanced voting,” said Elections Supervisor, Wesley Howell.

Today was also the last day to collect voter ID, and this just in, the Elections Office has extended collection until 11 pm tonight.

