Mother’s Day

May 14, 2017
It’s that time of year again where everyone is trying to get the perfect gift that shows mom just how much you love her, and the orders are piling up.

Businesses like Soles in Camana Bay are geared up for Mother’s Day and ready to help you find the perfect something for mom.

Salons are a popular choice for Mothers Day and places like Eclipze are no exception. They are familiar with the influx of clients they get for mom’s special day.

Living up to this expectation means creating special Mothers Day packages to entice clientele.

Which is exactly what the creative businesses have done.

Happy hunting for that Mother’s day gift.

Make it a good one.

