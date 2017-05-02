New arrest in armoured truck robbery

A new arrest in last month’s cash van robbery and shooting of a security officer.

Police say they have arrested a suspect on Friday (28 April) in connection with the white Honda CRV getaway vehicle and possibly the robbery itself which happened outside the Fosters Food Fair supermarket airport branch on 8 April.

The incident left one security guard nursing gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

And the two armed robbers made off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Another suspect arrested earlier last month remains on police bail.

No charges have been filed in the matter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

