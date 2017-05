The Cayman Islands Customs Department’s $2.3 million mobile X-Ray truck now has a home to protect it from the elements.

A new building to house the truck as well as Customs’ revenue and border protection staff is now complete.

The $1.3 million facility covers 3,000 square feet and is located on Portland Rd., next to the Port Authority’s Cargo Distribution Centre.

