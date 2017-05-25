C3 Pure Fibre
Newspaper apologises for supplement error

May 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Local newspaper Cayman Reporter apologises for errors in its election supplement which prompted an Election Office alert on Tuesday (23 May.)
The newspaper’s editor issued a statement today saying it was human error that led to the publication of wrong addresses for 11 of the 19 polling stations in the newspaper’s election day supplement.
The newspaper statement said due to the late nature of this (notification of the error) “we were unfortunately unable to print the correct polling stations in our Tuesday Election Day issue of the Cayman Reporter. The information was pulled from the Elections Office website, but it was in error that it was the mobile polling information that was printed.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

