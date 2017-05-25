Newspaper apologises for supplement error

Local newspaper Cayman Reporter apologises for errors in its election supplement which prompted an Election Office alert on Tuesday (23 May.)

The newspaper’s editor issued a statement today saying it was human error that led to the publication of wrong addresses for 11 of the 19 polling stations in the newspaper’s election day supplement.

The newspaper statement said due to the late nature of this (notification of the error) “we were unfortunately unable to print the correct polling stations in our Tuesday Election Day issue of the Cayman Reporter. The information was pulled from the Elections Office website, but it was in error that it was the mobile polling information that was printed.”

