Nine candidates lose $1,000 deposit under elections law

Nine candidates from the 2017 elections will be forfeiting their $1,000 deposit under section 33 of the Elections law.

Eight independents including George Town South candidates Paul Hurlston, Alric Lindsay, and Catherine Tyson… West Bay South candidates Burns Rankin and Laura Young, Dennie Warren, Jr. of George Town West, Prospect’s Matthew Leslie, and Bodden Town East candidate Arnold Berry all failed to reach 10% of the vote.

West Bay West’s Daphne Orrett of the Progressives was the only party-affiliated candidate to lose the deposit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

