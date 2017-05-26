C3 Pure Fibre
Nine candidates lose $1,000 deposit under elections law

May 25, 2017
Joe Avary
Nine candidates from the 2017 elections will be forfeiting their $1,000 deposit under section 33 of the Elections law.

Eight independents including George Town South candidates Paul Hurlston, Alric Lindsay, and Catherine Tyson… West Bay South candidates Burns Rankin and Laura Young, Dennie Warren, Jr. of George Town West, Prospect’s Matthew Leslie, and Bodden Town East candidate Arnold Berry all failed to reach 10% of the vote.

West Bay West’s Daphne Orrett of the Progressives was the only party-affiliated candidate to lose the deposit.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

