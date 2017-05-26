No Government yet, negotiations apace

Now that the dust has settled successful candidates spent most of today locked in negotiations as the Independents and the two main parties try to find middle ground to form the next government.

But political analyst Dr Livingston Smith says time is of the essence for those maneuvers to be made and decisions taken.

The election results are in with the Independents taking nine seats, the Progressives seven and the CDP three. But Cayman is yet to know who will lead the country for the next four years.

“It is important that, that be done urgently because the country should not be kept in a limbo for long.”

Political analyst Dr Livingston Smith saying what many woke up thinking today as the reality of the May 24th elections set in, but even with independents taking the lion’s share of seats.

“It is not the death nail for political parties by any way, but it does suggest the parties, particularly the CDP will have to engage in some re-invention, some re-organisation, some rethinking process so I think the vote is urging parties to rethink how they do things,” Dr Smith said.

Negotiations are going on between parties and Independents and it takes leadership to go forward. He says there are several scenarios that could play off in the coming days to form the government, but looking at the numbers

“In my estimation it would either be the PPM that does that. And certainly the other one would be from the Independent branches if they could come up with a cohesive team and bring over some others that would be the government there,”he said.

Dr Smith said at the negotiation table there will have to be give and take, trading of portfolios and agreement on shared ideologies to move forward. It will also take statesmanship.

“After the election persons are going to be gracious to each other as they should and put the country’s interest at heart and we have to move on from there,” Dr Smith said.

He said hammering out a coalition is not an easy task and would take effort on all sides, but he believes Cayman will have its new government or at least an indication by Friday or Monday.

Now Dr Smith said until the new government is formed Premier Hon, Alden McLaughlin remains at the helm and the civil service will continue to function.

