C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News Politics

“Ossie” calls it a career

May 25, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

 

It appears Osbourne Bodden is calling it a political career. 

The former Community Affairs, Youth and Sports Minister — running on the Progressives ticket — did not retain his seat in the Legislative Assembly. He finished a distant third as the Bodden Town East electorate voted in independent Dwayne Seymour. 

Mr. Bodden posted on Facebook to say: 

“This serves as my retirement from public service in these islands. 

“But it’s been a great 40 years. This was never about Ossie… always for love of country.” 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: