“Ossie” calls it a career

It appears Osbourne Bodden is calling it a political career.

The former Community Affairs, Youth and Sports Minister — running on the Progressives ticket — did not retain his seat in the Legislative Assembly. He finished a distant third as the Bodden Town East electorate voted in independent Dwayne Seymour.

Mr. Bodden posted on Facebook to say:

“This serves as my retirement from public service in these islands. “But it’s been a great 40 years. This was never about Ossie… always for love of country.”

