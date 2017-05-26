“Ossie” calls it a career

It appears Osbourne Bodden is calling it a political career.
The former Community Affairs, Youth and Sports Minister — running on the Progressives ticket — did not retain his seat in the Legislative Assembly. He finished a distant third as the Bodden Town East electorate voted in independent Dwayne Seymour.
Mr. Bodden posted on Facebook to say:
“This serves as my retirement from public service in these islands.
“But it’s been a great 40 years. This was never about Ossie… always for love of country.”
