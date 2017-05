Only 11 minutes into the finals of the Under-15 Youth Football Cup, a creature emerged from the bench area of the pitch, causes pandemonium at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

It wasn’t quite good enough to make the Top 5 Goals of the Under-15 Youth Football Cup, but it was certainly an honorable mention.

An own goal if we’ve ever seen one.

