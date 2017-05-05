C3 Pure Fibre
Election News News

Plans to decrease unemployment

May 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
Walkers Road came alive as the Progressive bandwagon rolled into George Town West formally introducing its five George Town candidates to residents.

George Town East candidate, Roy McTaggart, addressing over 150 people, lauded the current seven point one percent unemployment  rate,
He says that figure will further drop.

“Many have already found employment as they were re-allocated from that project and found employment, particularly I understand at the airport,  number of people have been able to find work there and there are a number of other big, you know, on going development projects where there is open opportunity for Caymanians to find work,” said the Hon. Roy McTaggart, a Progressive’s candidate for George Town East.

George Town candidates also shared their plans for addressing George Town issues like flooding and infrastructure.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

