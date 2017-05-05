Plans to decrease unemployment

Walkers Road came alive as the Progressive bandwagon rolled into George Town West formally introducing its five George Town candidates to residents.

George Town East candidate, Roy McTaggart, addressing over 150 people, lauded the current seven point one percent unemployment rate,

He says that figure will further drop.

“Many have already found employment as they were re-allocated from that project and found employment, particularly I understand at the airport, number of people have been able to find work there and there are a number of other big, you know, on going development projects where there is open opportunity for Caymanians to find work,” said the Hon. Roy McTaggart, a Progressive’s candidate for George Town East.

George Town candidates also shared their plans for addressing George Town issues like flooding and infrastructure.

