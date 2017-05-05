Poets converge at the George Town library

Creative words of wisdom and enlightenment were shared amongst writers as poets converged this past Saturday at the George Town library.

Saturday’s meeting was the second of a series of workshops catering to inspire people to write on a more frequent basis.

“A chance to gather together, to do something that we love, something that we need to do, poets write poetry not because they think they are going to [get] rich by selling lots of books, but because they know they are driven to express themselves, put it on paper, what they see, what they hear, what they feel,” said Poet, Peter Westin

The poets say they are planning to bring back the Cayman Islands writers circle.

