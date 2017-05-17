Police clearance applications now available online

Cayman’s e-government efforts expands to include the RCIPS.

Last week Government Information Services announced online applications for police clearance certificates are now available.

The RCIPS receives 150 police clearance applications daily. That’s three thousand a month.

The online process eliminates the need to line up at the Criminal Records Office or make multiple trips.

The online service also allows for electronic payments for the certificates.

You can visit the link eservices.gov.ky to apply for your police clearance.

