C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Police clearance applications now available online

May 16, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s e-government efforts expands to include the RCIPS.

Last week Government Information Services announced online applications for police clearance certificates are now available.

The RCIPS receives 150 police clearance applications daily. That’s three thousand a month. 
The online process eliminates the need to line up at the Criminal Records Office or make multiple trips.
The online service also allows for electronic payments for the certificates.

You can visit the link eservices.gov.ky to apply for your police clearance.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: