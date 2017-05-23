Police investigate criminal damage after supporters’ clash

Police investigate reports of criminal damage after rival political supporters clash Saturday (22 May) during the Progressives’ island-wide motorcade.

The incident happened in Bodden Town as supporters of Independent candidate Dwayne Seymour confronted Progressives supporters when their motorcade rolled into the constituency.

An RCIPS spokeperson confirmed police received a report on Sunday (23 May) relating to an incident that happened during the motorcade.

A Mercedes Benz received minor scratches. No one was injured in the incident.

Cayman 27 understands Mr Seymour’s supporters heckled the motorcade and surrounded cars, yanking off flags. There were reports of stones being thrown, but police could not confirm those reports.

“These here know what they encountered this evening. That made me feel bad, because that’s where I grew up. I apologise,” said Bodden Town candidate Osbourne Bodden on Saturday as he addressed a Progressives rally in Savannah Meadows.

Cayman 27 reached out to Mr Seymour who declined an interview. He said the incident was a “non-issue” and was “politics.”

Police are asking anyone with info on the incident to contact 949-4222 or 949-7777.

