Police investigating reports of vote buying

May 11, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police Thursday (11 May) confirm they are investigating reports of vote buying.

Following Cayman 27’s report that the Elections Office has received reports of inappropriate campaigning by some candidates and parties, a police spokesperson says the RCIPS is conducting inquiries into reports they’ve received by the Elections Office.

There have been no arrests.

Police say they have taken a more proactive and educational approach where needed and reached out to candidates to make sure they’re campaigning within the law, with some adjusting their plans.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

