Police investigating reports of vote buying

Police Thursday (11 May) confirm they are investigating reports of vote buying.

Following Cayman 27’s report that the Elections Office has received reports of inappropriate campaigning by some candidates and parties, a police spokesperson says the RCIPS is conducting inquiries into reports they’ve received by the Elections Office.

There have been no arrests.

Police say they have taken a more proactive and educational approach where needed and reached out to candidates to make sure they’re campaigning within the law, with some adjusting their plans.

