Police search for indecent exposure suspect

Police are on the lookout for a man they say indecently exposed himself to a woman on Crewe Road.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday (24 May), a woman reported walking along Crewe Road when a man in a black Honda pulled out from Belmont Close and began harassing her, according to an RCIPS press release.

She went to a nearby store and he was waiting for her when she exited and continued to follow her before exposing himself to her.

He attempted to block her with his car while threatening her. She ran off uninjured and called police, police say.

The RCIPS is urging anyone with information to contact them at 949-4222 or use the anonymous local tip line, 949-7777. Alternatively, you can call the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

