C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

Police search for indecent exposure suspect

May 25, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police are on the lookout for a man they say indecently exposed himself to a woman on Crewe Road. 

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday (24 May), a woman reported walking along Crewe Road when a man in a black Honda pulled out from Belmont Close and began harassing her, according to an RCIPS press release. 

She went to a nearby store and he was waiting for her when she exited and continued to follow her before exposing himself to her. 

He attempted to block her with his car while threatening her. She ran off uninjured and called police, police say. 

The RCIPS is urging anyone with information to contact them at 949-4222 or use the anonymous local tip line, 949-7777. Alternatively, you can call the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477). 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: