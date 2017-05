Police continue to search for a boat they say was stolen over the weekend.

A 24-foot green and white pursuit boat with a pair of 115 horsepower Yamaha engines was taken, according to police. It was reported stolen from an address on Raleigh Quay, where it was tied to a private dock and last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday 4 May. The bimini top is green.

Police ask you to contact them at 949-3999 or 800-TIPS (8477) with information.

