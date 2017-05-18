C3 Pure Fibre
Police seek information on beached boat

May 17, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police are seeking information on a boat that washed ashore in Bodden Town.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday (17 May), the Joint Marine Unit responded to a report of an empty boat along Bodden Town beach, near Manse Road, according to an RCIPS press release.   The boat had no engines and appears to be from Costa Rica. Police believe it possibly could have been adrift for weeks.  The boat was removed from the beach by marine officers and taken to the Marine Base where enquiries continue. The National Roads Authority assisted in the removal process.

Anyone with further information about this vessel is requested to contact the JMU at 649-7710.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

