Police seek information on beached boat

Police are seeking information on a boat that washed ashore in Bodden Town.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday (17 May), the Joint Marine Unit responded to a report of an empty boat along Bodden Town beach, near Manse Road, according to an RCIPS press release. The boat had no engines and appears to be from Costa Rica. Police believe it possibly could have been adrift for weeks. The boat was removed from the beach by marine officers and taken to the Marine Base where enquiries continue. The National Roads Authority assisted in the removal process.

Anyone with further information about this vessel is requested to contact the JMU at 649-7710.

