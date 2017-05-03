C3 Pure Fibre
Pre-Election report shows continued economic growth

May 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
With Elections day just 22 days away the Pre-Election report is out and Government is looking to developments to keep the economy growing.
Cayman’s pre-election economic outlook is out and the figures project the upswing will continue at the close of the 2017 budget cycle.
Growth is projected at 2.5% and there’s an expected 2.6 % growth in 2018.
We delved into this 68-page document that was gazetted today.
Come May 25th Cayman’s government will begin a new four-year cycle and whomever holds the reins will be working with a strong economy. That’s according to the Pre-Election Economic and Financial update released this week as is required under the Public Management and finance law heading into an election.

The 68- page document projects 2.5 % economic growth for the 18 month budget cycle ending December 2017 with growth expected to continue into 2018 at 2.6%.

Conversely, inflation is expected to rise to 2.3% percent from 2017 to 2018.

A top talker for the election remains unemployment. The overall rate, which includes non-Caymanians, is projected to hold steady at 4.2 % for 2017 and drop to 3.6% next year.

Caymanian umeployment is projected to drop to 6.1% by December and drop further to 4.9 % in 2018. The declines are linked to development projects.

As for government finances the operating surplus is expected to be more than originally budgeted to the tune of $48.5 million.

Operating expenses on the other hand are projected to be up nearly $20 million due in part to paying increases for civil servants.

Government bank balances are expected to close on $353.5 million in December. That’s $12.3 million more than projected in the last budget. Follow the link to read the full report: http://www.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12408441.PDF

