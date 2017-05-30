Predictions vary for 2017 hurricane season

Hurricane season starts Thursday (1 June), and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-normal season. However, Colorado State University hurricane researchers are calling for a below average season.

NOAA’s prediction, released last week, calls for 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine of these becoming hurricanes, with two to four storms developing into major hurricanes of category 3 and above.

Last month, Colorado State hurricane research team released its prediction for the season, which calls for a slightly below average season, with 11 named storms.

“Really and truly the predictions are not tremendously different,” said National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts. “When you look at, for example, the range of the name storms for the NOAA production is 11 to 17. The prediction coming from Colorado State says 11 named storms, so they are actually on the lower end of the prediction scale.”

He told Cayman 27 differing perspecives on the El Nino/La Nina cycle is the driving force behind the discrepancy in the two reports.

“Colorado State makes their prediction on the basis of two things, one that the Atlantic ocean is a bit colder than normal, this would lead to a lower number of storms being predicted for the Atlantic basin,” continued Mr. Tibbetts. “When the NOAA numbers come out, they’re expecting the opposite to happen, they’re saying that the temperatures in Atlantic basin are not cooler than a normal, they are warmer than normal,which means that your prediction would be of higher numbers.”

Mr. Tibbetts said predicting hurricanes is no easy task, but over the years, both Colorado State and NOAA have managed to do a fairly good job of it.

“I think they get a lot of undue criticism, knowing how, when you know how difficult the job it is to be able to make these predictions in the first place,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

No matter what the predictions say, Mr. Tibbetts told Cayman 27 the reality is, all it takes is a single storm to define a hurricane season.

“I mean, if you get 10, 15, 20 storms, and there are a lot of the Atlantic ocean, then really and truly, how intimidated by an active season are you? But if you get one fairly powerful storm coming across the Cayman area, you will always remember that season,” said Mr Tibbetts.

The Colorado State team will issue an update to its 2017 predictions on 1 June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

