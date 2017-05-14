Premier promises early changes, immigration high on list

Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin says he intends to make immigration changes very early in the game, that is if the Progressives win the election.

On Wednesday (9 May) the Progressives launched their party manifesto and tightly woven in their road map for Cayman are immigration changes, including the creation of the Cayman Human Resources Authority to take over work permits and changes to law to ensure businesses give Caymanians a fair chance.

“If we think we can continue to grow this economy and this country and increase the number of work permits and leave more and more Caymanians in the wake of that we are fooling ourselves. I have no doubt about it, there will be major social disquiet. We are hearing it and anyone who is not hearing it is not in Cayman,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Mr McLaughlin says under the proposed changes immigration will only focus on border control and dealing with PR and Caymanian status matters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

