Premier promises early changes, immigration high on list

May 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin says he intends to make immigration changes very early in the game, that is if the Progressives win the election.
On Wednesday (9 May) the Progressives launched their party manifesto and tightly woven in their road map for Cayman are immigration changes, including the creation of the Cayman Human Resources Authority to take over work permits and changes to law to ensure businesses give Caymanians a fair chance.

“If we think we can continue to grow this economy and this country and increase the number of work permits and leave more and more Caymanians in the wake of that we are fooling ourselves. I have no doubt about it, there will be major social disquiet. We are hearing it and anyone who is not hearing it is not in Cayman,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Mr McLaughlin says under the proposed changes immigration will only focus on border control and dealing with PR and Caymanian status matters.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

