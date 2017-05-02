C3 Pure Fibre
Premier responds to viral video, Bryan says he won’t be distracted

May 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
On Saturday (29 April) the Progressives rolled into Red Bay, the constituency Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin’s has his eyes on.

The Premier held no punches back as he called out his former personal assistant Kenneth Bryan over a viral video.

The video, viewed 86,000 times on social media, shows the Premier endorsing Mr Bryan in 2013 when he was a Progressives candidate. Saturday was a different case.

“Kenneth lacks the maturity, lacks the restraint that is required to be a good representative and if elected he is going to cause no end of problems,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Mr Bryan knocked Mr McLaughlin’s attack on his past troubles with the law. He says he will not be distracted.

“You talk about giving Caymanians a second chance and then you attack my history, that’s quite sad.

That means he really does not believe in that programme and its all politics. But it is what it is a part of politics and I am ready for it,” Mr Bryan said.

Mr Bryan and the Progressives Marco Archer are contesting the George Town Central seat.

