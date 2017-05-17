Prison must hand over report, ICO knocks delay in response

Prisons Services has been ordered to hand over an internal investigation report against a female employee which was not in her personal file.

Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers Thursday (11 May) ruled in favour of the prison employee, but asked names and witness information be redacted.

The 2016 investigation was triggered after a female prisoner made complaints against a female supervisor at Fairbanks. The nature of the complaint was not revealed in the ruling.

Mr Liebaers also took aim at delays by the Prison Service and other public authorities in responding to the ICO during the conduct of appeals.

In this case he said it took a month for the prison to explain its reasons for withholding the report and even longer to provide the ICO with a copy of the report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

