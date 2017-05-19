Progressives celebrate record

And with those figures in hand the Progressives tooted their horn last night saying Government has been breaking new records every four months since 2013 for air arrivals.

And that’s where we begin our election coverage tonight, Councillor of Tourism, Joey Hew, addressing the Progressive’s George Town meeting with over 150 people in attendance, saying the latest tourism figures continue to get better.

“Was the highest for any April, easily, easily, eclipsing the previous record of 36-thousand and 17, established by this government in April 2015,” said Councilor of Tourism, Joey Hew

Stay over arrivals are expected to be further boosted with Southwest Airlines beginning their daily service from Fort Lauderdale on 4th June.

