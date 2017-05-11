C3 Pure Fibre
Progressives reveal manifesto

May 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Preparations were in full swing today at Bimini Drive as the Progressives got ready to launch their 2017 manifesto.

The ruling party and its leader Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin have kept the document under tight wrap. It’s expected the manifesto will outline proposed immigration changes including creating an HR Authority, as well as, a way forward on the cruise berthing facility and job creation.

Today event staff were busy laying the stage and testing the sound for the manifesto launch.
And the launch is being held in the Red Bay constituency which Mr McLaughlin is contesting for elections.

