Progressives to launch manifesto

With 15 days to go to May 24th the Progressives are gearing up to launch their manifesto this Wednesday. Prior to announcing the launch Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin kept his manifesto plans heavily under wraps.

Last week the party, through a release, announced the manifesto launch to be held at Bimini Drive behind Hurley’s Grand Harbour.

Last month Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush chastised the party and the Premier for delaying the release of the manifesto saying voters will not have sufficient time to compare plans to make informed choices.

However the Premier defended the late release then, saying voters will have enough time to read it.

We reached out to the Premier for comment on the launch. He is yet to respond.

