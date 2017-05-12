Progressives unveil 2017 manifesto

After weeks of keeping voters in suspense. The Progressives officially launched their manifesto last night (10 May).

But with less than two weeks until voters head to the polls, is the release coming too late in the game? Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin says no.

In fact, he says the 17-page document was worth the wait.

“This manifesto is an extension, our phase two of what we have already started.”

Premier McLaughlin and his team launched the Progressives 2017 manifesto in Red Bay. With 13 days left to elections a tactical move on their part.

“We did not want to deliver it before otherwise the last four weeks would have been taken up with independents and others hammering away trying to drill holes in what we are proposing,” Mr McLaughlin said.

And what they are proposing in their keeping Cayman strong manifesto includes immigration changes to control work permits and job advertisements.

“Its to stop employers, some employers from playing the games that they play and allow Caymanians the same opportunities as everyone else when applying for jobs,” the Premier said.

The manifesto, dubbed the Seven for Success, also aims to reduce gun crimes by 60 per cent over the next four years and covert the Marine Unit to a national Coast Guard. As for cost.

“We are waiting on the Police Commissioner to prove us with the plan as to precisely what he needs to be able to do this. It is only at that stage we can be able to do costing,” he explained.

The manifesto also maps out their plans for education like a new school to relieve Sir John A Cumber overcrowding and addressing segregation in public schools..

“It is is exactly what we are hearing, what parents have been saying for a while and we are going to work on it. We have to. Its our society, it’s our children,” said candidate Maxine Bodden-Robinson.

The manifesto, which was launched before roughly 600 people, also promises to deliver the cruise berthing facility.

The Progressives hosted a breakfast forum at the Grand Marriott on the manifesto Thursday (11 May) with business leaders and a separate session for the media.

