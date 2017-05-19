Pushing immigration reform

Former two-time chairman of the Immigration board, Sharon Roulstone, is advocating the removal of work permits from the immigration remit.

Ms. Roulstone says permits and permanent residency related transactions should be dealt with by a separate authority and immigration department focus on border control, passports and visas. The Progressives have also proposed a human resources authority to do the same thing.

“But I think it makes more sense to have those synergies in one human resources authority or whatever you choose to call it, rather than have it a part of an immigration system, because we have new immigration issues now that we didn’t have before, more and more asylum seekers, we have illegal immigrants and we have an issue with our borders and that needs to be the focus of immigration,” said Candidate for George Town East, Sharon Roulstone.

Ms. Roulstone says the separate entity was discussed in the vision 2008 plan and it was also announced during her 2013 campaign.

