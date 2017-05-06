Raising autism awareness at the cinema

Hundreds of Cayman schoolchildren spent their Friday afternoon at the cinema, to celebrate World Autism Month.
The Wellness Centre hosted a special screening of the film ‘Life Animated,’ the true story of a young autistic man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate.
After the film, students heard from siblings and parents of autistic children, like Annabella Voaden.
“I’ve also learned a lot from him,” she said referring to her 6-year old brother Thomas. “Like how to accept other kids with autism and how to love other people for who they are and what they do.”
