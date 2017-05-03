RCIPS defends 13 day silence on sexual assault case

Police are defending their decision not to notify the public about an alleged sexual assault for almost two weeks.

A police spokesperson said several aspects were considered before notifying the public adding “It should never be assumed in sexual assault cases that immediate publicity is in the best interest of the victim, the investigation or the pursuit of justice.

The threat to the public was assessed and managed during the investigation which was focused and yielded an arrest and charge of a man for two counts of indecent assault.

Police say the man picked up a female hitchhiker and the woman was subject to a serious indecent assault.

The incident happened 14th April and police notified the public on 27th April.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

